Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Delay incoming?

In the midst of all the surprising Yellowstone news this week, could season 5 episode 9 get delayed? How much should we worry about this? If some of you out there are wondering about it at this point, let’s just say that we more than understand.

After all, this current situation with the drama series may take the cake as one of the more bizarre situations we’ve seen in quite some time within the TV world. There are reports that the series as we currently know it could be ending due to Kevin Costner’s lack of availability, and that we could even be seeing Matthew McConaughey brought in for some retooled version. We’re not sure we’ve seen a series with this level of success and also this ambiguous of a future. With Game of Thrones, we had substantial warning as to when it was going to end!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Because of everything we’ve mapped out, we do think there is certainly a chance that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 happens a little bit later than anyone would expect. For now, the Paramount Network has only said “summer,” but the big silver lining there is that they have bought themselves a certain amount of ambiguity. They don’t have to concern themselves over whether or not it is June or August, since they both technically fall into what they’ve already announced. If something does get delayed in that window, they don’t even have to announce it.

For the time being, the only thing that we would say is to lessen expectations. Prior to all the reporting around Costner’s future, we thought it was a lock to be back by July. Now, how can anyone say for sure what the future will hold?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Do you think that a delay is going to be coming pretty soon? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







