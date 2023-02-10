Billions season 7 premiere date: Any hope of Super Bowl reveal?

Is there a chance that we could learn something more about Billions season 7 over the course of Super Bowl weekend? At this point, there is no doubt a compelling case for it!

So where do we start things off here? Well, we suppose a good way to tease this is by noting that Showtime is the sort of network that would be aggressive in the promotion of some of their shows, and we tend to think that a lot of viewers of the Paul Giamatti series are going to be watching the broadcast this weekend. We also cannot forget that as Showtime rebrands into “Paramount+ with Showtime,” franchises are going to be all the more important to them. It is one of the reasons why there are multiple Billions spin-offs and off-shoots currently in development, so it may be worth it to them to invest the money in announcing a season 7 premiere date during the big game.

With all of this being said, we do think a Super Bowl commercial for Billions is pretty unlikely, and for a couple of important reasons.

1. Cost – Sure, there’s investing money in a commercial, but we’re talking about the most expensive commercial of the year here! The benefit of doing this may not be worthy of the cost, unless the show is a part of a greater sizzle reel highlighting a TON of different shows from top to bottom. If that happens, the paradigm shifts a little bit.

2. The schedule – Realistically, Billions is not going to be back until at least late May or June, if not longer. There could be a decision made here to make us wait even longer to find out what lies ahead. (We could see a reveal coming at some point in March, potentially around the time that Yellowjackets comes back.)

No matter when Billions returns, let’s hope that it does get a reasonable amount of promotion and a good campaign!

Do you think that Billions season 7 will get some sort of promotion during the Super Bowl?

