YOU season 4 episode 6: Penn Badgley on big Rhys reveal

As we prepare ourselves to see YOU season 4 episode 6 over on Netflix, there are a number of things we’re left to think about. Take, for starters, that Joe Goldberg has a significant and dangerous rival out there in Rhys.

It has been revealed at this point that Ed Speleers’ character is the infamous Eat the Rich Killer who has been roaming about London and in some ways, he shares some similarities with Joe. Both men are in some ways outsiders to the rest of the rich London society and with that in mind, there is a lot that they need to contend with. They also each clearly have their own demons, and in a bizarre way, Rhys seems to be more comfortable with his inner darkness that Joe is. He is someone who has always tried to deny who he truly is, mostly because he likes to embrace an idealized version — the same one he often presents to some various women in his life.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Penn Badgley notes that Rhys’ status as a strong man within Joe’s world is actually what makes the story interesting after this big, killer reveal:

I love the character of Rhys, and I love Ed Speleers as an actor because he’s actually quite different from me. And for all the similarities they share, they are quite different predators. They’re different stalkers. They’re different killers. They’re different men. They share the same key similarities, but in a lot of ways, they’re different. Their packaging is very different. So it’s interesting to see that clash.

For me as an actor, I’m always excited when another strong male character comes in because, actually, there’s not that many of them. We have a lot of women and a lot of strong women — despite the whole Joe weakness thing, or whatever you wanna call that where they all end up in a cage somehow. But there aren’t that many men. Every season, you see one or maybe two key male relationships. And for me as an actor, they’re often quite fun because it’s where Joe is the most challenged. Unfortunately, he’s a really consistent, successful predator with women. With men, he’s out of his element and he feels threatened. Or, he wants actual male intimacy, which is a bit of a mystery for all men. So I love that relationship, and I especially love how it develops over Part 2.

Suffice it to say, things are probably going to get dark — they almost always are within this world!

Just from reading that alone…

You should be aware that there are fireworks, and plenty of them, coming when season 4 arrives on Netflix. There may not be a season 5 renewal as of yet, but we’re still holding out hope for it! Depending on how season 4 ends, there could be more stories to tell…

