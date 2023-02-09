Snowfall season 6 teaser: How will Wanda’s journey end?

As we prepare for the premiere of Snowfall season 6 over on FX, obviously there are so many different characters worthy of a spotlight.

With this very thing in mind, let’s have a conversation about Wanda for a moment? Gail Bean’s character has long been one of the more extraordinary parts of this ensemble. She’s someone who keeps the greater world of Snowfall honest. She’s represented the struggles that can come along with addiction and at the same time, she’s also showing that there is a path to get to the other side of it. This is something that we hope will continue moving forward, even amidst a great deal of the chaos that is happening around her.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new tease for the final season that is focusing more on this character — there aren’t any huge spoilers within, but we tend to think that this is a reminder of how seriously the show takes her. Also, we hope that this is a precursor to a sizable arc over the course of the final episodes.

Our plea to the writers

Protect Wanda at all costs! The last thing that we want to see is for her to be killed off. Someone has to make it on the other side in order to tell the tale, and we just hope that it is someone like Wanda who has gone through and seen the absolute worst of things.

Remember that the season 6 premiere is going to be here later this month, and over the course of the first two hours, we’re prepared to see a lot of action, drama, and of course a little heartbreak.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Wanda’s story on Snowfall season 6?

Share some of your thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

