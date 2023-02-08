Snowfall season 6 teaser brings up Franklin’s dilemma

As we get close to the premiere of Snowfall season 6, isn’t there so much good stuff to think about — especially for one Franklin Saint?

First things first, let’s remember here that Damson Idris’ character is starting off the final chapter of this story in a really difficult spot. So much of what he’s loved over the years has been taken from him. Teddy has now stripped away his fortune, and he wants to figure out where to go from here.

If you visit the link here, you can see another new teaser for the final stretch that features Franklin making it clear that he wants to ponder over how he wants to figure out his endgame. We do think that he wants to walk away from some of the past, but not before he gets a measure of revenge first. This could put him in conflict with just about everyone, including Cissy, even if he thinks this is the right way to handle it. We also see some gunplay in here and plenty of action, just in case you doubted at all that this would still be a component to the story.

One of the things that we can’t shake entering the end of this story is that Snowfall is not some story with a happy ending. This is a tragedy, one about a community in disarray and everyone who worked to exploit it. Teddy has been set up as a central adversary now for a reason, someone who destroyed a large group of people all for the sake of funding a conflict in another country. It’s a complicated story with international reach, and you could see that more than ever in this final stretch of episodes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

