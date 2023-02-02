Snowfall season 6 teaser: Franklin Saint, unafraid

Are you ready for February 22 to be here? This is when we’re going to see the Snowfall season 6 premiere over on FX and of course, it’s going to be intense. There will be action, drama, and a whole lot more we end up seeing from start to finish.

Oh, and of course Franklin Saint is going to be at the center of everything. He is the cornerstone of the story and at the end of season 5, his life was in tatters. How is he going to bounce back from that? Let’s just say that this won’t be an altogether easy thing for him to do.

Today, the network has revealed a new teaser (watch here) that puts Damson Idris’ character once more at the center of the chaos. He is trying to take on Teddy; to be specific, he is trying to completely take down his empire. He’s not afraid to threaten him, and we also think he won’t be afraid to take on his own family. Remember here that Aunt Louie could be Teddy’s new dealer, and that comes with its own fair share of problems.

How far will Franklin go to get out of all this mess and get his life back? Or, is it even possible to get his life back? After everything he’s gone through and the damage that he’s done, it may be fair to say that the character is too far gone for anyone to do something. At the very least, we have to be prepared for that. This is not a happy show, and there is potential for major tragedy around just about every corner. You have to be prepared for that!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 6 over on FX?

