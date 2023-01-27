Snowfall season 6 episode 1, episode 2 spoilers: First details!

As some of you likely know at this point, we are going to be waiting until February 22 in order to see the Snowfall season 6 premiere. It is a long time to wait, but we’re certainly hopeful that it will be worthwhile!

So while we do endure the rest of the hiatus, we do have some more information that could help to make things a little bit easier — brand-new details on the first two episodes! These are airing the same night and, of course, it should help to set the stage for what lies ahead.

Without further ado now, be sure to check out the synopses below courtesy of SpoilerTV.

Season 6 episode 1,”Fallout” – Franklin fights to keep his business afloat. Jerome and Louie strike back. Written by Dave Andron; directed by Ben Younger.

Season 6 episode 2, “The Sit Down” – Cissy introduces Franklin to the KGB, while also trying to broker peace within the family. Veronique enlists outside help to track Franklin’s money. Written by Jeanine Daniels and Dave Andron; directed by Ben Younger.

Of course, we have a hard time thinking that Franklin is going to be able to do anything when it comes to his business. How can he, given the set of circumstances that have been thrown his way? Teddy has cut him off and taken most of his fortune away. Louie now seems to be running things, and there could be some internal family problems that go along with that.

The presence of the KGB is going to be a really interesting component to this season, mostly because of Cissy’s involvement and just how complicated things could become for Franklin. This series is a lot about everything that exists in gray areas, and this could become more clear than ever in the weeks and months ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

