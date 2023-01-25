Snowfall season 6 teaser: Reflections of Franklin Saint

As we do get closer and closer to the Snowfall season 6 premiere on FX next month, it makes all the sense in the world to be nervous. This story, after all, is not starting in an altogether good place for our leading man of Franklin Saint.

Just remember for a moment about what happened to Damson Idris’ character within the season 5 finale — he realized that he couldn’t just walk away from his business with Teddy. He’s lost his fortune, and now, he has very little means to seek revenge. He also has few allies after burning so many bridges in the midst of building an empire.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what is in some ways a reflective teaser for Snowfall that features Franklin questioning what comes next, and also wondering if there is a way to make any peace at all with his family and others. He’s built the empire and seized so much power, but what actually came from it in the end? He lost more than he gained.

You can argue that this story is one about the drug trade in Los Angeles at a particular point in time, and very much you can say that’s true. Yet, we think so much of Snowfall comes down to just a few words: Actions and consequences. Franklin built himself up in his head but, in doing so, he destroyed his world outside of it. We don’t know if the final season is about redemption so much as survival, but we are beyond excited to see things play out.

If you need a reminder, the first two episodes are going to premiere on February 22.

What do you think is going to happen with Franklin Saint and many others on Snowfall season 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

