Snowfall season 6 trailer hints at violent, chaotic final chapter

Leading up to the big premiere on FX next month, we now have the official Snowfall season 6 trailer. So what is the big takeaway right now? We’d argue that the answer to that is pretty darn simple: Franklin Saint is ready for war. Not only that, but he will stop at nothing to ensure that Teddy and his secret CIA operation are stopped once and for all.

At the end of season 5, we saw that Damson Idris’ character was forced to bear the brunt of his past actions perhaps more so than ever before. He lost his entire fortune and beyond that, much of his family is now in shambled. Louie is now the main supplier of Teddy’s operation, and there is a chance that Franklin could be battling out with his own aunt.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the trailer in its entirety and get an even better sense that there probably aren’t going to be any happy endings here. Then again, we’re not sure how many people thought that we were going to get that in the first place. Just think for a moment about the sort of world we’re dealing with here! Franklin may have the means to get some people circling around Teddy, but does he have the money to fight him? Are there more than enough resources? We know that there are some close to him that have probably wanted him to take this particular step for a while but now, you have to wonder if it is a matter of too little, too late.

In the end, let’s just say that you should be very much prepared for chaos all across the board.

What do you think about the full trailer for Snowfall season 6?

Not only this, but how do you think that this particular story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

