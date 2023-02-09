Outlander season 7 premiere date: How flexible is Starz?

We know that so many of us are currently in a desperate search for an Outlander season 7 premiere date, and it’d be great to get some news on that soon!

Unfortunately, we are well-aware at this point that we will be waiting for some time to get any more insight on this, and the only advice we can give you is to be patient for at least a little while longer. More details could come out in April or May, especially provided that the series comes back in the summer.

Now that we have said all of this, let’s go ahead and raise the next big question: Just how flexible is the network with this premiere date? Because they’ve already announced an approximate date, they probably won’t shift from that. However, they have clearly left the door ajar right now for a number of different reasons.

1. Friday or Sunday? – As of late, a number of Starz shows have started airing in a slightly different timeslot — why not do that with Outlander, as well? We could easily see it premiere on the app on Fridays, even if the regular airing is saved for Sunday. It’s something they can think a lot about.

2. The rest of the schedule – We tend to think that the Caitriona Balfe / Sam Heughan series won’t be back until some other hits are either over or nearing their end. In particular, we are talking here about the upcoming season of Power Book IV: Force, which could premiere as early as May. They can choose how early or late during that show that they want to launch this one.

3. How to split up the episodes -We’ve wondered in the past that the sixteen-episode season is going to be broken up into chunks of eight and on paper, that makes the most sense … or does it? The truth here remains that Starz can choose to do whatever they want here and they have a certain measure of power.

Related – Why isn’t Outlander back sooner on Starz?

How flexible do you think Starz is when it comes to Outlander season 7?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







