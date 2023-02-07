Outlander season 7 premiere date: Why isn’t it back sooner?

We know that Outlander season 7 is coming to Starz this summer, and of course there’s a lot of excitement around that. How can there not be? We know now that this is the penultimate season of the show and of course, there is a ton to be excited about when it comes to that.

Now, we just have to sit back and wonder this: Why summer? Is there any reason why the wait is so long? If you are wondering this, we more than understand. There’s a good chance that the 16-episode season is not going to be airing all at once, and instead will be split into two distinct parts. If the parts are equal halves of eight, know this: Filming on the first half actually wrapped up last year. In theory, there is no reason why the show should be gone for so long!

Well, this is where things get a little bit more complicated as we mention that there is a rhyme/reason to this behind the scenes.

Starz / Lionsgate split – If there is a primary reason why we’re waiting this long, it may be due to the situation between the network and its soon-to-be former owner. Ironically, Outlander is actually a show produced by Sony and not as connected to them as some of their other shows. Still, we do think there are some issues caused by this across the board.

The schedule at large – One other thing we’ve come to know is that this network does not like debuting a lot of their hits at the same time. The next two successful shows that the network is presumably putting on the air are Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force. Both of these series have technically been off the air even longer than Outlander has, so they seem to have top schedule priority right now.

Also, can’t you just argue that summer is a good time for Outlander? It will have a larger command of the schedule!

