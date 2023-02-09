Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode count; what’s ahead?

Following today’s big season 1 finale, isn’t it nice to know that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is coming? We tend to think so, even though there are still a lot of big questions out there worth thinking about.

So where do we start off today? It’s something as simple as figuring out the episode count. Season 1 was only ten episodes on Paramount+, so is that going to be the case moving forward? Obviously, there are a lot of people out there eager to get a whole lot more.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Erica Messer confirms that there are going to be, once again, ten episodes during season 2. While it would be wonderful to get a little bit more than this, the reality remains that there’s only so much that Paramount+ tends to get us for any of their shows. In general, it feels like the ten-episode count for a lot of these is pretty darn standard, for better or for worse.

Meanwhile, Messer also does make it clear that moving forward, the entirety of the regular cast from season 1 is going to be back for more:

Everybody in the main cast is coming back, they all had a contract to come back.

Of course, there are still a lot of questions out there about if Matthew Gray Gubler or Daniel Henney could return in some capacity, but that’s not something that we’ve got an altogether clear answer to at the moment — and, unfortunately, we may not for quite some time. If one of them does return, we’d almost prefer it to be some sort of huge, jaw-dropping surprise when the premiere arrives.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

