FBI: Most Wanted season 4: Dylan McDermott on big crossover!

There are a few different things to be excited about regarding FBI: Most Wanted season 4 coming up … especially with a crossover. How can you not be stoked for that?

Recently, CBS confirmed that a three-part event featuring all three shows in the franchise is coming in April, and this marks the first chance for Dylan McDermott to be involved in one of these. Remember that he did not come on FBI: Most Wanted until after the last crossover happened, so this is new territory for him to dive into!

Of course, McDermott himself is still waiting to get more information all about what he can expect! In a new interview with TV Insider, he had the following message to pass along:

“I don’t know much about it, but that I’m going over there to FBI. Beyond that, I don’t have a script yet, so I don’t know exactly what the case is … But I’m sure it’s gonna be certainly the event of the season because to have all three shows [coming together] and me coming on for the first time and meeting everyone and working with them, I think it’s really gonna be a lot of fun.”

For those who haven’t heard, the crossover is actually going to begin with FBI: International, which will then carry over into the flagship and then FBI: Most Wanted after that. We know that these events are not always the easiest to put together and shoot, but we’re hopeful that it will probably to be well worth the effort at the end of the day.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to the next FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode

What do you most want to see on the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 crossover?

How do you think we’ll see Dylan McDermott fold into all of it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







