Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Remy’s big story

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? It does make sense that we want more on the show sooner rather than later. Here is the question: Are we actually about to get it?

First and foremost, though, let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way — not only is there not a new episode tonight, but there is no episode at all. The entire FBI franchise is being preempted to make way for the State of the Union Address, which tends to happen every year around that time. The shows will return on Tuesday, February 14, and in the case of Most Wanted you are going to see a huge Dylan McDermott story. For those of you who want to see Remy Scott diving more into his past — including what happened to his brother — this will be the story for you.

Below, you can see the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“Black Mirror” – When two Vermont teens are kidnapped on their way home from a basketball game, the team is led to a wayward pastor and his brother. Also, Remy attends a hearing for his brother’s murderer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

On the other side of this story, we imagine that there will be some more clarity as to where Remy stands, and we hope that someday, this allows him to be a little bit more vulnerable. He is the sort of guy who thinks he has to constantly save everyone and by virtue of that, he doesn’t always allow anyone to try and save him. He could benefit from taking a moment and trying to open up!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

