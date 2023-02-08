Severance season 2 premiere date: Why September makes sense

At this point, almost everyone out there could want a Severance season 2 premiere date now and we’d understand. Why’ve been waiting a long time already! Yet, there are also no real signs that the waiting is going to slow down soon.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and put some things in perspective for a moment. We’re a few months removed from the end of season 2 production and on the other side of that, there’s still work to be done in post-production! This is not going to be one of those situations where everything is wrapped up quickly and the series is back on Apple TV+ come June or July. We’ve expressed hope that August could be the start date but realistically, there is a chance that September is a better option.

Why is that? We tend to think there are a couple of reasons.

1. More time for the producers – As so many of you know, Severance is a complicated show that crams a lot into every episode. It does benefit from being rushed and we don’t think anyone would want that to happen here in the first place. A September start would give the team a solid four months to perfect everything.

2. The schedule itself – If The Morning Show can start in June or July, this would allow it to wrap up by around the time the Adam Scott series returns. From here, season 2 of Severance can air out and be done before the holiday season. It would also give Apple TV+ a great run of hits, one that starts with Ted Lasso in the spring and continues for a good chunk of the year.

In the end, we’re stoked to see what exactly the future is going to hold here — but we should also not that we’ll have to be patient. It could be June before a specific date is even revealed!

