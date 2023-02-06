Severance season 2 premiere date: The halfway mark?

We know that the wait for a Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+ has been pretty darn agonizing … but is there good news soon? Is there at least some news to share over the next couple of months?

What we can at least do at the time of this writing is share how much closer we’re getting to an announcement. There is something great to report here! Filming should be around the halfway point, and we are very much stoked to see where things will go from here.

Based on what we’ve heard so far, the cameras will stop rolling in May, and we do think at that point the streaming service could start teasing an approximate start. While we don’t necessary think that we’re going to be getting an exact date at that point, we could get a few more details nonetheless whether it be a season or a month. Think in terms of something similar to Ted Lasso, which got some good news not that long ago in a rather similar form.

Based on the current state of production and the rest of the Apple TV+ schedule, we do think the plan right now is to bring this show back at some point in either the late summer or the fall. We would be stunned if we have to wait until 2024, mostly because there is no real reason for the streamer to do that. This is a show that they should want on the air before long to generate both discussions and also subscriptions across the board. It’s also one that could have a season 3 renewal before too long, or at least so we hope. Wouldn’t the powers-that-be want to lock things in soon?

If nothing else, let’s just hope that we get a formal announcement of something when the cameras do stop rolling…

