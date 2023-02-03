Severance season 2 premiere date: When’s the next update?

We are all in the midst of a waiting game for Severance season 2 to premiere on Apple TV+, so let’s not pretend it is easy. Filming has been underway now for more than three months, and that’s fantastic! That is, of course, before we mention that there is still another three months at least to go.

Where we are right now is a somewhat-dead area when it comes to the streaming service or the cast sharing much in the way of news on what’s ahead. The cast and crew probably want to keep a tight lid on things, and we don’t tend to feel the producers feel any different.

If we are looking across the board at some potential times in which more news could be revealed, we would say to take a close look at Sunday, February 26. That’s when the SAG Awards are taking place, and there could at least be SOME sort of coverage around the show then. Even still we don’t exactly think team Severance is going to be super-eager to dish all of their secrets. What is the value for them to do that at that point?

Is it possible that someone will ask them about a premiere date there? Maybe, and there’s a chance they could give some sort of generic answer like “this year.” We’re still thinking that late summer or early fall is possible, but at the end of the day we’re all at the mercy of whatever Apple TV+ wants to do here.

Is there any news before this point?

It is virtually impossible to offer any guarantees, mostly because the powers-that-be may not feel any pressure. They’ve already announced most of the season 2 cast, and we don’t foresee a teaser coming in the near future.

In other words, it may be weeks before a new tease for the series hits the internet. Prepare accordingly.

