Severance season 2 premiere date: February expecations

As we get into the month of February, what is it that we can expect when it comes to Severance season 2?

We don’t think it will come as that big of a surprise to anyone out there, but the Adam Scott series has to be one of the most-anticipated on the Apple TV+ roster. It is one of those shows that has managed to explode in popularity over the course of the last several months, and we easily anticipate the season 2 premiere to easily out-pace anything in season 1 when it comes to early viewership.

Now, of course the big burning question is simply when it will be coming back … and also when we’re going to get further word on that. Unfortunately, we don’t think that February is going to be the month where a lot of this stuff is going to trickle in. After all, at the moment there is zero evidence that the folks at the streaming service are about to share something. Severance is still deep into production on season 2 and per all early indications, the plan is for it to wrap up at some point in May. If that happens, that could be around when Apple TV+ chooses to reveal a premiere date.

As for the date itself, we are currently projecting that you are going to see something either in August or September. That’s the timeframe that makes the most sense unless, of course, the streaming really wants to delay it or the show takes an extremely long time in post-production. Until someone comes out and say something official and on the record, we tend to think that just about anything is possible.

One thing we do know

Season 2 is already poised to be significantly more ambitious than season 1, and that’s saying something! After all, Gwendoline Christie and John Noble are just two names who are a part of the cast now.

What are you expecting to learn about Severance season 2 over the course of February?

