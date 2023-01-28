Severance season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario?

We know fully that Severance season 2 is coming to Apple TV+, and that fact alone is worth of celebration.

Of course, with that being said we recognize fully that there may be some questions floating around out there, with one of the biggest ones being quite simple: Just how long as we going to have to wait in order to see it?

If you have seen some of our past articles, then you may be aware already that the best-case scenario for the Adam Scott series is that we have a chance to check it out when we get around to late summer. Given that production does not wrap until May, it’s hard to envision a situation where the editors will be able to get it together before then.

After this particular period, though, we would say that there is a certain degree of mystery. What will the streaming service want to do long-term? We do tend to think that it absolutely will be coming back this year, but is there a situation where we are stuck waiting until late fall? We wouldn’t rule it out. For now, we would argue that the worst-case scenario for Severance season 2 is probably a launch around late November. Apple TV+ may want to have a marquee show around for the holiday season and this could fit the bill for that. They may recognize that viewers will wait for new episodes no matter what, and they could even order a season 3 in advance so the writers could start to plan ahead.

Luckily, there’s a reason why we call this a worst-case scenario and not something we envision coming to pass: The odds are pretty low. We’d be more willing to put stock on either late August or September given that either way, there’d be a chance to air the entirety of the season 2 run this calendar year.

