Severance season 2 premiere date: Patricia Arquette says…

Severance season 2 should be one of the most-anticipated shows of the calendar year — or that’s, at least, when we are anticipating that we will get it. Production started last October, so of course we tend to think that late summer / early fall is a reasonable expectation.

So what does actress Patricia Arquette have to say on this subject? Let’s just say that she did not divulge much of anything at all. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, she kept her thoughts on a premiere date pretty blunt: “You’ll get it when you get it … And you won’t get upset.”

Luckily, she was a little more keen to give a greater tease as to how we should be feeling entering the next chapter of this Severance story:

“Be scared, very scared … No, I think these guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things. They have a whole world in their minds. They just let us in, piece by piece, into what’s going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful.”

We do think that moving forward, there are going to be at least a few answers as to what’s coming for some of these characters — but with that, of course, comes some more questions. We don’t think that the producers are feeling the pressure to rush along any individual story right now and they shouldn’t. With the attention that this show receives, it feels like a season 3 renewal is virtually inevitable.

Hopefully, at least a few more specifics on season 2 are going to come out in the months ahead. Even if promotion is vague and very secretive, you gotta give us something to cling onto, right? We tend to think so, at least.

