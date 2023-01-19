Severance season 2 premiere date: Why no reveal at TCA?

We’re well-aware that everyone out there would like to see Severance season 2 on the air as soon as possible. How do we know this? Well, we also would like to see Severance season 2 on the air as soon as possible. This is one of the most-popular shows that Apple TV+ has, and we tend to think that its viewership has improved significantly since the first season actually premiered. It is one of those word-of-mouth shows that actually became more and more popular over time.

With all of this being said, it makes perfect sense that the streaming service would announce something more at their TCA Winter Press Tour event earlier this week … so why didn’t they, especially when they teased another heavy-hitter in Ted Lasso? In a word, it really comes down to timing above all else.

Think about all of this in the following terms: The Jason Sudeikis comedy has been confirmed to be coming this spring; in other news, we are nearing a point where that is going to be regularly promoted. We are not anywhere near said point, however, when it comes to Severance. Production is still months away from being completed, so we tend to think that the streamer is not in any hurry to share a lot of news as of right now. This is more of a TCA Summer Press Tour discussion, since we don’t see the show coming back until at least July or August, and it could be later than that.

In the end, there are going to be plenty of other opportunities to promote the Adam Scott series, though we’re also curious just how much we’ll be able to learn about even when the series does return when said promotion happens. Given how secretive the story is right now for season 2, imagine even some of the teasers being vague at best in terms of what’s ahead.

