Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: Magnum, Higgins dynamic ahead

It probably goes without saying, but it is a thrill to know that the Magnum PI season 5 premiere is set to arrive on NBC in a little over a week! There’s so much to look forward to, but inevitably the top story is going to be Magnum and Higgins. How can it not be?

At the end of season 4, Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters finally kissed after a long period of buildup. Moving into the new season, they are going to dive into a relationship! They will try to keep it secret, but that doesn’t quite mean it will work. They are surrounded by smart people, and also they can only keep up a ruse for so long.

One of the things that is inevitably going to be fun to explore here is, of course, the fact that the two of them are very different people. Because of that, they will each handle parts of being in a relationship in a very different way. Here is just some of what Weeks had to say on that subject to TV Insider (per a new TV Guide cover story):

Magnum is more heart-led. He’s the more natural romantic. Higgins is like a steel trap.

With this in mind, a part of what could make this fun is seeing Higgins over time try to show more of a romantic side, and also for the two of them to understand each other within that space. They know how to be good friends and business partners, but a romantic entanglement is something very different. They may be able to figure out the ebb and flow of it in time, but that does not mean it will be easy! There are some struggles they could encounter and they very much should be prepared for this.

Ultimately, we’re just glad to able to see everything play out in just a week and a half.

