YOU season 4 premiere: Watch the first six minutes now!

We know that you will be waiting until tomorrow in order to see the YOU season 4 premiere, but we have something good to share now!

If you wanted to see how the new season is going to start off, let’s just say the opening minutes are now available…

If you head over to the link here, you can see what is effectively the first six minutes of the premiere, and that serves as a really good introduction to Jonathan Moore, the new version of Joe Goldberg as played by Penn Badgley. If you recall, at the end of season 3 Joe fled to Europe following the death of Love and the chaos that unfolded there. He is chasing down Marienne, but is he really going to find her? He will find himself in London, where he works as a professor and eventually integrates himself into a whole new circle of people. This is going to be a dark, fascinating batch of episodes, and we certainly think that this is going to look and feel different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far. Isn’t that absolutely the point here?

Netflix is trying something a little different for YOU season 4 than what they have in the past. Rather than give you the entirety of the ten episodes at once, these are going to be split into two separate parts. The first half is coming out Thursday, and the second half will arrive one month later in March. It remains to be seen if we’re going to get a season 5 at some point down the road, but let’s just say that for now, we remain hopeful. Not only is this one of TV’s most addictive shows, but it’s always got potential for twists and turns.

