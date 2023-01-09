YOU season 4 trailer: Who is watching Joe Goldberg?

With the premiere of YOU season 4 coming to Netflix in just a month, it makes all the sense in the world to see a trailer!

Based on what we are seeing at present, there’s one thing that is absolutely exciting about the next chapter of the show: It is very different from anything we’ve seen with Joe Goldberg so far. The character is in London, teaching under a false alias and presumably starting a new life. However, we’re also getting a reminder here of the more things change with Penn Badgley’s character, the more they stay the same … and also the more problems start to arise all around him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU discussions!

We should note that Joe may not waste too much time when it comes to finding Marienne, the latest target of his obsessions. She’s going to be suspicious of him for many reasons. Take, for starters, what happened back in California. Also, the simple fact that there is a killer presumably on the loose in the UK. Someone is wrecking havoc, and there’s also someone watching Joe. Now more than ever, he’s going to realize what it’s like being watched as opposed to just being the watcher.

Netflix is going to release the upcoming season in two different parts, and that could mean that each chunk of the story is a little bit different. It also could give us a little bit more time in between to speculate as to what’s going to be coming up next. We’ve been waiting more than a year now to see the upcoming season, and it goes without saying that we hope it proves to be worthwhile.

You can visit this link to watch the trailer in full.

Related – Be sure to check out all sorts of other information on YOU, including when the show could be coming back

What do you most want to see from YOU season 4 based on the trailer?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







