Is Rafael Silva leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Carlos in big danger?

Is Rafael Silva leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star following the events of tonight’s shocking season 4 episode? There is a reason for concern — and plenty of it! How can you not be shuddering in fear for the character Carlos based on what we saw?

At the conclusion of the episode, after all, we saw Carlos effectively knocked out … and the promo for next week didn’t make us all that more hopeful about the future. So mcuh of this storyline started with him wanting to help Iris, which of course also stemmed from him and TK trying to plan out their wedding. Things have just spiraled in some many different directions, which leads us to precisely where we are right now in the series.

For the time being, the only bit of positive news that we can give you is that there is no reporting that Silva is going to be leaving the show in the near future. Obviously, we hope that he sticks around, and we are pretty optimistic that he will. Just remember that we could be getting a wedding later this year! Also, we do have a hard time believe that this show is about to kill off a prominent LGBTQ+ character amidst all the discussion of what has been a frustrating trope and fallback for scripted TV. We do think Carlos will make his way out of this somehow and who knows? He and TK could be stronger when the dust settles. This may just be another example of some of the adversity that the two are going to be forced to conquer to get from point A to point B.

Despite our confidence, rest assured that we are going to be clenching our teeth when this next episode airs.

Are you worried that Rafael Silva is going to be leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star following what we saw in season 4 episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

