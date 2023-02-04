9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Carlos in danger?

We suppose that it shouldn’t be that big of a shock that Carlos is in danger heading into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 4 over on Fox. Haven’t we seen this on a number of occasions already? Danger just goes hand in hand with this character for whatever reason!

Entering episode 4 titled “Abandoned,” you’re going to se another huge turn for this character, and that comes on the heels of everything that we’ve seen so far! Remember that since the start of the season, we’ve learned that he is married, seen him talk to Iris, and then the latest twist where Iris and suddenly MIA. This could be a huge part of the first half of Tuesday’s episode, and it already feels like another big twist is coming on the other side.

Below, get a few more details ahead on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 4…

As Owen wears an FBI wire for his meeting with O’Brien, The Honor Dogs crash the meet-up and let them know there’s an infiltrator in their midst. A frantic TK desperately searches for a missing and held captive Carlos in the all-new “Abandoned” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-404) (TV-14 D, L, V)

So can we go ahead and assume that we’re going to see Carlos make it out of here okay? For the time being, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best. This is a character who we’ve already come to know and care about and after so much time spent hyping up the wedding, it’d be pretty terrible if that never happened. We tend to think that the writers very-much want us all to be nervous, but we’d be shocked if the TK – Carlos relationship was ripped away entirely.

