9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Carlos in danger?

Next week on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 3 on the air, and danger could be the name of the game.

How much could this prove to be the case? Let’s just say that over the course of “Cry Wolf,” Owen could find himself pulled into a situation that he really should be trying to avoid. Meanwhile, Carlos finds himself in peril amidst a very-important search. Of course, we don’t really think that the show would do something to this character, but can you ever say anything with the utmost confidence within the world of this show?

To get a few more details right now, check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 3 synopsis — we tend to think that this better sets the stage:

As Owen gets pulled deeper into the FBI’s investigation of the motorcycle gang, Sgt. O’Brien makes a confession to him; Meanwhile, Grace and the 126 respond to a call from a man who claims his girlfriend slipped over the side of a cliff and Carlos searches for a missing friend, putting his own life in danger in the all-new “Cry Wolf” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-403) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

This feels like an episode that could both offer payoff and be a stepping stone to something more, and we tend to think that both of these things are important in their own way. Of course, we’re also so early on in the season that it would be dumb to make any sort of enormous statement about where things are going to be a few weeks from now. We hope that the Carlos / TK wedding happens, but that may not transpire until close to the end of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

