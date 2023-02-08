A Million Little Things season 5 episode 2: Eddie’s next move

Do you want to know more about A Million Little Things season 5 episode 2 on ABC? Another episode is coming next week, and there’s a lot that can be said about this one in advance!

For starters, “Think Twice” has the challenge of picking up where the premiere left off, and also find some ways to figure out the main characters’ future. Eddie will want to move forward with his life, but will he be able to? Meanwhile, Maggie has to figure out a really complicated challenge at her job. There’s a lot unfolding across the board, not that this is going to be some enormous surprise. This is the final season, and everything has to move at a fairly steady pace! There is only so much time to bring these friends from point A to point B.

Want to know more? Then check out the A Million Little Things season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15 10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – A Million Little Things – “think twice” An unexpected fan steps behind the mic at Maggie’s radio show, and Walter attempts to convince Rome he is more than capable of being behind the wheel. Meanwhile, Eddie makes moves to reenter the dating pool and gets some help from an unexpected ally.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, let’s cross our fingers and hope for a few more twists that keep us guessing. The great thing about this show is that there is this emotional core, but there are also questions and mysteries you can talk about, as well. This is a really great combination that allows it to stand out from a lot of what is out there at this point.

