A Million Little Things season 5 spoilers: Early series finale scene

For those who are not aware, we are just a week and a half away from A Million Little Things season 5 premiering on ABC. There are so many different things that you can expect to see throughout, but a lot could be summarized in just one word: Emotional.

If you have seen this series with some measure of regularity over the years, then you are probably familiar with how there is a lot of devastation and heartache. After all, much of the foundation of the story revolved around a death! We even know entering the new season that there is potential for more tragedy, based at least on the situation with Gary.

Yet, in the midst of all of this, is there still hope for some measure of joy and peace? It does feel that way, at least according to showrunner DJ Nash. Speaking to TV Insider, the executive producer notes that when it comes to the series finale, “the last scene … is unbelievably hopeful.” That is a reminder that this show isn’t meant to just make you sob all the time; at its core, this is all about friendship and the importance of the bonds in life. Sometimes, we take our chosen families for granted, and they often matter more than anyone when the chips are down.

Knowing the nature of this show, we absolutely expect that there are going to be a handful of really emotional moments and callbacks over the course of the final episodes. We tend to think that the story will move us towards the future, but also remind us of what made A Million Little Things the special show that it was in the first place.

Are we sad that it is ending? Absolutely, but we are at least grateful to have some advance warning. This does, after all, give us a chance to prepare.

