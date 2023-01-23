A Million Little Things season 5 premiere spoilers: A memorial…

Come Wednesday, February 8 you are going to see the A Million Little Things season 5 premiere — we hope you’re ready for what lies ahead! This is going to be a super-emotional final chapter for the ABC drama as these characters navigate some tough chapters including heartache and illness. Oh, and they will also be remembering those they lost along the way.

The title for the first episode back is “The Last Dance,” just in case you wanted another sense of the foreboding that the show is currently bringing to the table. Take a look at the full synopsis below for more details:

“the last dance” – The family of friends gathers once again to celebrate the life of a loved one who dies unexpectedly. Meanwhile, Katherine shows Maggie the secret to registering for baby gifts, and Rome supports his father through a difficult transition on the season premiere of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Obviously, we think that the writers are trying to make you worried about Gary just on the basis of him not being mentioned in this at all. What in the world is that going to mean? We don’t think that they would remove James Roday Rodriguez from the show at the very start of the season, but we’re meant to be very concerned about his latest cancer diagnosis and we already know that he is preparing for a potential end. This could be a big part of what defines the remaining episodes.

In general, we imagine that there are going to be both happy and sad moments throughout what lies ahead on this season — that’s always been at the forefront of A Million Little Things. It is a reflection of life! Unfortunately, life just isn’t always about the good things.

Related – Check out some more news now on the season at large

What do you think we will see transpire during the A Million Little Things season 5 premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some further information. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







