A Million Little Things season 5 spoilers: New key art, details

Can you believe that we’re just weeks away from A Million Little Things season 5 premiering at ABC? Come February 8, the heartfelt drama will be back, and we have a good feeling that you’ll be getting all of the emotions throughout. This is a show about struggle, but also triumph, friendship, and a whole lot more.

It goes without saying that there are some characters facing some big-time challenges almost right away this season, with the biggest example of this being Gary after being diagnosed again with cancer. These people will rely on each other, and we can only hope that they get to a positive place in the end.

So what can you expect when the show is back? In lieu of a traditional synopsis, the network released something a little different. Take a look below…

As Rome Howard says, “Life isn’t just about the moments, it’s about who you share them with.” And as the fifth and final season of the beloved ABC drama series “A Million Little Things” unfolds, we’ll watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion. Along the way, we’ll explore the depths of friendship, love and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.

Beyond this, you also have new season 5 key art above featuring many of your favorites!

We’re prepared for a few heartbreaking moments throughout these final episodes, but is it wrong to think there’s still a chance we could have a little bit of hope at the end of the road? We don’t foresee creator DJ Nash wanting to end this without any positive energy; we’ve already spent enough time crying in the fetal position already the past several years.

Related – Check out some other news A Million Little Things right now, including what else could be coming

What do you think we are going to see over the course of A Million Little Things season 5?

Be sure to share more thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







