A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date, final season news

After months’ worth of speculation, we finally know the truth about A Million Little Things season 5.

Today, ABC announced in a press release that the drama series from DJ Nash, and starring the likes of James Roday Rodriguez, David Giuntoli, and Grace Park, will be back on Wednesday, February 8 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. To go along with this, it will be the final season of the show. There have been rumors out there for a long time about this, and as sad as it is to see the show go, we’re also endlessly grateful to see it have the run that we have. The table is now set for there to be more of a proper endgame and we’re thrilled to see what the writers end up doing here.

In a statement, here is what Nash had to say about saying goodbye:

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right … When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit. I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show.”

Below, you can see several cast members discuss the news, and also share their love and gratitude to everyone out there who ended up making the past several years such a success. This was never a show destined to last eight or nine years, so we are thrilled to have these five, and also very-much intrigued to see what everyone decides to do from here.

What do you think about A Million Little Things season 5 being the final one at ABC?

