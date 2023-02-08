Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 11 episode 13, more

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it’ll come as much of a shock to anyone that we are hoping for more with this show. There is, after all, so much to be explored! We’re just waiting to see if there’s a chance for that to happen.

Unfortunately, this is where do have at least a little bit of bad news to share: It’s not happening tonight. The series is still on hiatus, and we’re not going to have a chance to see it back until we get around to February 15. Is it strange that we’re seeing the show take this long a break in February sweeps? Sure, but it may also be evidence that the network does not care about this window anywhere near as much as they used to.

To get some more news on what lies ahead when the show is back, plus on the February 22 episode after the fact, check out the synopses below…

Season 11 episode 13, “The Man of the Moment” – 02/15/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 helps Herrmann put on a school fundraiser. Carver’s troubled brother comes to town. A grateful citizen is determined to thank Brett and Severide for saving his life.

Season 11 episode 14, “Run Like Hell” – 02/22/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : An annoying floater takes a romantic interest in Violet. Ritter catches a local politician in a compromising position. Mouch and Severide help Trudy with an arson investigation.

By the end of these two episodes, obviously we’re interested to see where Severide’s story goes — we’re probably a little more curious about him than we would otherwise be based on some recent headlines. Just remember that Taylor Kinney is going to be missing some time at some point, and we’ll have to wait and see when that actually kicks off.

