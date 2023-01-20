Chicago Fire season 11: Taylor Kinney taking leave of absence

You can go ahead and consider this Chicago Fire season 11 news a story that nobody out there saw coming.

According to a report from Deadline, original cast member Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from an undisclosed amount of time. The site notes that the actor is departing to take care of a personal matter. There is no specific return date for him as of this time, but future scripts will likely need to be rewritten to accommodate his exit.

It’s worth noting that there is nothing in this article that suggests that Kinney’s departure from the show will be permanent, and we hope to see him back at some point before the season is over.

While the circumstances surrounding this exit could be different from what we’ve seen in the past, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen an actor from Chicago Fire go MIA for a stretch of time. Just over the past few seasons alone we’ve seen extended absences for Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella) and Kara Killmer (Brett). The reasoning behind those was not anywhere near as heavily reported as this, though, and Kinney is always going to generate more headlines just because he’s been a part of the show from the beginning.

No matter how Kelly Severide is written out of the story, let’s hope that it’s not something that devastates Stella Kidd or any of the other main characters. We know that this could take a lot of last-minute rejiggering of a lot of the scripts, but we have a ton of confidence that this team is going to find a way to figure this out. After all, don’t they most of the time when something changes behind the scenes?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire, including other news when it comes to the future

What do you think about this big Chicago Fire – Taylor Kinney news?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







