Chicago Fire season 11 episode 13 return date over at NBC

Following what you see tonight, do you want to know the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 13 return date over on NBC? It goes without saying, but there is a lot to look forward to with this show! The same goes for all of One Chicago at large.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we have to issue an unfortunate reminder: You will be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up next. There is no new episode set for January 25 and at this time of this writing, NBC has also scheduled a repeat for February 1. Given what we’ve seen this network do in February sweeps in the past, it is fair to assume that episode 13 will be coming your way on Wednesday, February 8.

So why have a hiatus this long, especially when there is so much momentum with the story right now? It’s not for a reason that will shatter anyone’s mind — it has to do almost entirely with the production, and making sure more episodes are edited and ready to go. Chicago Fire, like so many other network shows, films while episodes are airing, and sometimes these breaks are necessary. It’s also beneficial to an extent for the network, who wants to ensure that they do have some more stories to air when we get around to May. We imagine, once again, that this is when the finale will be.

Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks we’ll get some more information on episode 13, and it would 100% be great if there’s some info about a season 12 somewhere in there, as well! That may end up being wishful thinking, though, as technically the network has until spring to figure this one. (We tend to this renewals for the franchise will be announced at the same time.)

