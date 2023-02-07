Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: How to prepare for the end

As so many of you most likely know at this point, Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be the final chapter at Netflix — and yea, that’s hard to digest. It still feels like yesterday when it premiered!

Yet, we are preparing now for a situation where come late this year or early 2024 (the more likely scenario), the final chapter of this particular story will end … but does it really have to be a goodbye to the franchise? We’ve already reported that there are other possibilities being talked about, and there’s a good opportunity to turn some of those from a theoretical into something that could actually happen … and a lot of it depends mostly on just one thing. We’re talking here, of course, about the franchise’s overall success.

We know it’s a bummer to be waiting nine or ten months, if not longer, to see the remaining episodes of this show. Yet, we do think there’s a potential silver lining here! This does allow for more viewers to discover the show and start watching, and we do think that there are a good many people still out there who haven’t seen it. We know that’s a crazy thing to think about, but we do think that some of these people are still out there.

If season 6 does manage to set at least a few records, what we could see here is a situation where there is more pressure to do either a spin-off or some sort of other continuation. If you are the studio, why would you want to move off of a brand that is this successful? This, at least to us, is not something that makes a crazy amount of sense.

