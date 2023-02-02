Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: February hopes

Now that we are into the month of February, what more is there to say about Cobra Kai season 6? It goes without saying, but there is a lot to be excited about!

Unfortunately, we also know that there are also a number of reasons why we could be left waiting for a little bit. We just found out last month that we’re entering the final season, but there isn’t even word yet as to when filming will begin! Just as you would imagine, this is one of those things that is inevitably going to slow down the process to a certain extent. Scripts need to be written, and it’s really only once cameras start rolling that we can really speculate as to what the future will hold and what Netflix is going to do.

For the rest of this month in particular, we would say that the best-case scenario is that we get at least a little more news about filming, or to some extent what the writers and producers are planning. It’s almost impossible for Netflix to announce something more than that since they don’t want to get ahead of themselves. The last thing that you want to do is announce a premiere date, only to then after to delay it down the road.

Is there a chance that we will be visiting Cobra Kai once more in February 2024? We’d say that is reasonable. This is not a show that has an extreme turnaround time, so depending on production an early 2024 start date feels feasible. That would mean that we could get at least a few more details all about what lies ahead over the course of the summer or fall.

No matter when the series does come back, let’s hope it ends with both a bang and a great promotional tour. After such an incredible run, it’s really hard to expect anything less.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

