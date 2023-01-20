Cobra Kai renewed for season 6, will be final season

There is some big news out there in regards to Cobra Kai season 6, but let’s just say that it’s a little bit bittersweet, as well. The show has been (finally) renewed for another season, but unfortunately, the sixth one will also be the end of the road.

In a post on Twitter, the show’s official account shared a letter to fans, one that contained the following message from Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg:

“Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor … It has enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.

“Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger … We hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line because as we all know: Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

So why end the show now? The simplest answer that we can offer you at the moment is that shows do tend to get more expensive as time goes on, and we also have to remind you that a lot of the younger cast has already moved on to do a handful of different projects. In that sense, we should be thankful that we’re getting as much content as we are from this show already! Six seasons is a long time for any series to be on Netflix, and we say that recognizing full well that the first couple were YouTube originals before the show made a full transfer over.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on the subject of Cobra Kai, including what else will be coming up next

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 6 at Netflix?

Are you sad that this is the final season? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







