Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Early 2024 significance

In the past, we’ve already noted that the most likely premiere date for a Cobra Kai is early 2024. What’s the reason for that? For starters, Netflix has yet to even renew the show! Even when they do, they still have to figure out the production window — that will directly inform when they are able to bring it back for more.

If the streaming service does have some flexibility (and they most likely do), we think the aforementioned 2024 time-frame works best for them for a number of reasons — even more so than late this year, when they could have another season of Emily in Paris on tap.

It’s true that 2024 has the potential to be the biggest year ever for Netflix — just think about what they’ve got! Both the final season of Stranger Things and season 2 of Squid Game could launch that year, and that’s without referencing season 2 of Wednesday, which was recently ordered, along with more episodes of The Sandman. They could have more of The Witcher potentially at the end of the year, and there are a number of unannounced projects that are working towards this timeframe.

Yet, even with all of these shows having a green light, you can argue that the streaming service still has somewhat of a gaping hole in January / February of next year — none of the shows we’ve mentioned will likely be ready at that point. That is where Cobra Kai could come into play. This is why it’s starting to be pretty imperative that Netflix finish off whatever they are working on to ensure another season happens. They’re going to need this season to bridge the gap leading into some of their other shows!

Also, it’s important to note that by early 2024, it will have been 16 months since the last season. That’s already a long time to wait for a comedy series.

Related – Go ahead and get some more updates when it comes to Cobra Kai, including a further look at the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 6 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







