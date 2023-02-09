Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Is Spencer Reid returning?

Is Spencer Reid returning for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over at Paramount+? At this point, it’s fair to wonder that very thing!

For a solid reason why, all you have to do is look at the events of the closing minutes of the episode. Within that, we saw a mystery person walk into the room to interview a captured Elias Voit. This is obviously someone super-important given all the security that was present, and there may be connections already with them and the super-mysterious organization Gold Star.

We do think there is room for a LOT of theories out there, but one of the more popular ones may be that this person is Spencer Reid. Remember that throughout Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, it was teased that Matthew Gray Gubler’s character, alongside Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), were off working on some sort of secret operation. The finale was clearly shot in a way that suggested that this mystery arrival was important, and something worth waiting until season 2 to learn more about. Would the impact be as big if this wasn’t a former cast member showing up?

As for why Reid would have so much security, it’s possible he is working with a political leader or someone else who requires it! There is no evidence that he has gone into politics or some other sort of position similar to that, and honestly, that wouldn’t really fit the profile of the character at all.

Is it possible that rather than Reid, this is someone like Simmons, a Morgan (given Shemar Moore’s SWAT schedule, it’d be hard to keep him for long), or even a Hotch, however unlikely that may be? At this point, we don’t want to rule anything out! Clearly the producers wanted us to be discussing this and with that in mind, mission accomplished!

Do you think we could be seeing Reid returning moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

