Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale: The huge cliffhanger!

Obviously, we anticipated a big cliffhanger coming into the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale on Paramount+. All things considered, it was hard not to!

There were so many plot points from the final episode “Dead End” that could be intriguing down the road, whether it be the mysterious Gold Star to the arrest of Elias Voit. Yet, the final seconds are what leave us the most curious right now. After all, who entered the interrogation room to speak with Sicarius?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

With the in which this scene was shot, we do think that this person’s identity is meant to be a big surprise, and it could be something that we learn a lot more about heading into season 2. Of course, that is something we’re excited to see unfold already!

Our personal theory here is that, at the time the finale was shot, it may not have been clear who that mystery person was even behind the scenes! This could be a case of the writers intentionally leaving it open, and then having conversations with various people to see who could return. The other possibility is that they did have someone in mind when filming the finale and that person could be appearing in season 2. Yet, they weren’t available to shoot the scene at the conclusion of episode 10.

No matter who the person is, they’re obviously either super-important or tied to someone else that is. How else do you explain all of the security that was out there? It can’t just be because of the threat that an uncuffed Voit could escape, right? The fact that he’s uncuffed suggests that there is a relationship of some sort between him and the person he is seeing already.

Related – Want to see some early Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date talk?

What did you think about the huge cliffhanger at the end of the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned — there are more great updates soon enough. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







