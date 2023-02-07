The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Trouble in the Bahamas?

As you prepare to see The Bachelor episode 4 over on ABC next week, doesn’t it feel like we’re going to see a major reset?

When you think about what we saw near the end of tonight’s episode, of course that is the thing that makes the most sense. We’re talking here about someone in Christina who found herself in a lot of drama, and it started from the way she tended to make conversations about herself. Is it true that getting a one-on-one early put a target on her back? Sure, but she didn’t make things ANY easier on herself at all. She got herself sent home in a reminder that Zach Shallcross really didn’t want to deal with any conflict in the house. With her gone, now we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

One thing that we can say about the next new episode is that there’s going to be a change in venue: Everyone is in the Bahamas! There could be some relaxation that comes with that at first, but that’s before rumors start to spread. It appears as though someone could be there for social media more so than the romantic journey, and that’s brought to Zach’s attention. Based on how he handled the situation with Christina, it’s pretty fair to say that he could send this person home, as well. (This is where we remind you that everyone on the show is here to be famous, and if you think anything otherwise, you’re kidding yourselves — the hope is just that they’ll also want a certain measure of love to go along with it.)

Now that the show HAS left the mansion, we’d say to expect some more lavish dates and for things to get serious. This is, after all, at the forefront of the journey as a whole!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

