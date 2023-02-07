The Bachelor episode 3: Will Zach, Kaity end up together?

All it probably takes is watching a few minutes of The Bachelor episode 3 to come to a very important conclusion: Zach likes Kaity. Also, the feeling is mutual. We could be witnessing someone destined for the end of the season right before our eyes.

From the moment that these two met, it was clear that there was some chemistry here. Also, we got a good feeling that production likes Kaity as a narrator. They’re going to be using her for a good chunk of the season coming up! Add to this the fact that two are actually located in the same city already and it’s such a super-easy transition for the two of them to date.

Also, they got to go on a one-on-one date in the museum — who wouldn’t want that? This was one of the more surprisingly romantic dates that we’ve seen, even though heard Kaity talk about never getting anything romantic in her life ever a little bit too quickly.

The funniest thing was the show trying to make it seem like having Kaity stay the night was something that was totally unplanned when there was a whole setup for it! Not only that, but they got pajamas to run around the museum in! This was both weird but also surprisingly adorable for this show. They didn’t try to make this into something that will send anyone’s jaws on the floor.

Of course, this is still the sort of date that could lead to problems down the line. That is, after all, the end result of someone getting this much time so early on! Our hope is just that we’re going to have a chance to see Kaity sidestep whatever drama comes out of this since otherwise, it could sink her chances this season before they really start to get too serious.

Are you rooting for Zach and Kaity to some extent already after The Bachelor episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







