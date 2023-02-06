The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 sets another ratings high

The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 has come and gone, and more people watched it on HBO / HBO Max than ever before.

According to a new report coming in now via Deadline, a grand total of 7.5 million people checked out the introduction of Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen on the series. This is a solid improvement on the masterful Bill / Frank story the week before, and the largest same-day audience for the series so far.

We know that the show has already been confirmed for a season 2, so that’s at least something that you don’t have to worry about right now. What we’re most curious about is how all of this success could influence the future beyond this. We know, after all, that The Last of Us has only had two specific games so far, and there is no indication as to whether or not there’s going to be a part 3.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the ratings for episode 4 comes courtesy of the fact that it debuted opposite the Grammys, which is about as strong of ratings competition as you’re ever going to have. This does give us a little bit of hope that there could be more records down the road … but probably not this coming week. Episode 5 will be debuting early on HBO Max due to the Super Bowl, which means there will probably be a period of time where HBO viewers are not on the same page with people who actually stream the episodes.

At this point, we tend to think that executives couldn’t be more thrilled with the end product. Just remember that the show not only has huge viewership, but also critical acclaim.

