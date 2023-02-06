Dexter: New Blood season 2 not dead entirely, after all?

We know that this may sound crazy, but a Dexter: New Blood season 2 may not be completely off the table, after all.

Just last week, there were reports out there suggesting that the popular Showtime spin-off was dead moving forward, which made at least some sense given the way that the season 1 finale ended. (Spoilers ahead.) Could you really do a Dexter show without the title character? They would have to find out given the way that he died.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: New Blood coverage!

As we look towards the future now, it doesn’t actually seem like parent company Paramount is writing it off after all. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Paramount executive Chris McCarthy (a man who helped to also oversee Yellowstone and its expansion) indicates interest in doing more New Blood, but it’s not an immediate priority. Apparently, the more important thing right now is revisiting the core of the series, which is why a potential prequel is generating the conversation that it is.

Ultimately, is trying to franchise this series a mistake in the first place? We do think it’s fairly easy to have that argument right now. While New Blood was enormously popular for the network, you also do run the risk of overexposure. Also, the prequel is challenging since Harry already represented a lot of the Dexter Morgan origin story in the original series. The reason why Showtime (which is about to become Paramount+ with Showtime in a branding move) would want to do more is simply a matter of dollars and cents. Companies want subscribers, and it’s so much easier getting audiences engaged with an established IP than it is something with all-new characters and no source material.

Ultimately, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for whatever the future could hold.

Related – Check out the first report about the end of Dexter: New Blood

Do you think that trying to continue Dexter at all is a questionable idea?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







