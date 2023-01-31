Dexter: New Blood season 2 dead; Showtime looking at prequel?

If you were hoping to see a Dexter: New Blood season 2 at some point down the road, consider those hopes dashed.

According to a report coming in from TVLine, Showtime has shifted away from a potential second season of the revival-of-sorts. (Warning: Major spoilers from the season 1 finale incoming.)

At the end of the season 1 finale, we saw Harrison (Jack Alcott) ultimately responsible for the death of his father Dexter (Michael C. Hall). Harrison fled Iron Lake and presumably, there was something more to explore there. But would audiences really be interested in a Dexter: New Blood without the title character? The answer appears to be no, and the reception to the season 1 finale was mixed at best. (It may have been better than the original Dexter finale, but that’s not saying much.)

Instead of going for a season 2, the aforementioned report notes that the focus may now be a prequel series. Given that Showtime is effectively merging with Paramount+ and becoming Paramount+ with Showtime (a terrible name that probably won’t stick), we’re not surprised that they want to do something more with their bigger franchises. We’re just not sure that this is the way to go about it. Given that both Dexter and Deb are dead, it may just be time to send this particular world off into the sunset. What more is there to do within this greater universe. We thought it was a mistake to kill off Dexter, but we suppose that Hall and the writers wanted some closure, and to try and undo the infamous lumberjack ending from season 8.

Still, we’ll see if anything becomes of this prequel over the next several months — we don’t anticipate the process being rushed, since so few things are in the world of premium cable.

Do you think there is any reason at all to do a Dexter: New Blood season 2 at Showtime?

Meanwhile, is a prequel something that would interest you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

