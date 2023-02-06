The Flash season 9 premiere: A Barry, Iris romantic comedy?

As you prepare for The Flash season 9 premiere to come on The CW this Wednesday, there is a lot to be excited about! This episode could have a lot of drama, introduce some more villains, and also feature another classic time-loop story.

What makes this one special? It really seems like this time around, the relationship between Barry and Iris is going to be the focus. Speaking on the subject to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say:

“It was all about me needing a story where I could explore nothing but pure emotion for Barry and Iris … A lot of my favorite episodes are time loop episodes, but they always have one thing in common: somebody dies over and over. We did it ourselves in Season 5 where members of Team Flash die over, and over or on Star Trek: Next Generation, where the Enterprise blows up. But I wanted to explore what happens when you’re trapped in a happy place over and over again, where you’re a married couple looking to take your relationship to the next level. That’s the new wrinkle here. It’s like, ‘Hey, now. [Being stuck on this day] actually sounds kind of fun.’”

This episode will have a lot to say when it comes to who these two characters are together, which is pretty darn important given that so much of the past few seasons has featured them separate from each other. We imagine that we’re going to see some big milestones and also opportunities for them to express what they mean to one another. Doesn’t it almost make sense that we’re getting this right before Valentine’s Day?

Of course, there will still be conflict, villains, and everything else you can expect from the show — and we imagine that the premiere will end with some sort of tease about the future.

