The Flash season 9 premiere spoilers: Barry’s Groundhog Day

As you would imagine, The Flash season 9 premiere is going to be a jam-packed event when it airs on February 8. How can it not be? This marks the beginning of the end, and a chapter that will be full of action, drama, and so much more.

The first episode is titled “Wednesday Ever After” and based on the newly-released synopsis (per SpoilerTV), there is a lot that will be jam-packed over the course of a single hour:

SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Grant Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Candice Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff (#901). Original airdate 2/8/2023.

By the end of this episode, we do at least think that the stage will be set for what the rest of the season could look like. We know that time-loop episodes and be rather fun and certainly think that this one could be, as well. In terms of villains, there’s a ton to look forward to! We saw the potential emergence of Cobalt Blue at the end of the season 8 finale, but we can’t say if this is the Big Bad that synopsis is talking about or not. Meanwhile, you are also going to see more of Bloodwork before the season is over, but we can’t just refer to the guy as “new.” This final-season celebration is going to be nostalgic, but there will be some new wrinkles introduced here and there, as well.

