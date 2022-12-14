The Flash season 9 trailer: Who is coming back?

Now that we know The Flash season 9 is premiering on The CW this February, the network is finally letting us see some footage.

So what’s coming up here! Let’s just say that there is a lot to be excited about. A new trailer has turned up featuring a mystery ally, some difficult dreams for Barry Allen, and also of course some villains. We know that there’s a new version of Captain Boomerang entering the fray, and it’s fair to also assume that Cobalt Blue will be in here somewhere based on how season 8 concluded.

Also, we’re getting more Pied Piper! Andy Mientus is going to be coming back, and Barry will have to help him see that there is a lot for him to live for. (To see the full trailer right now, all you have to do is head over to Entertainment Weekly.)

What else is coming? While it’s not in the trailer, we know some familiar faces from across the universe will be stopping by. We reported earlier this week that Nicole Maines is bringing back her character of Nia Nal from Supergirl. Meanwhile, there have also been reports aplenty about Batwoman star Javicia Leslie turning up, though the exact nature of her return is still under wraps. We’d love for there to be some sort of closure for Legends of Tomorrow mixed in here at some point, and the same goes for one more Arrow callback given that it is the show that started the whole universe. We do recognize, though, that there are only thirteen episodes and with that, there’s only so much time in order to incorporate all of this stuff.

Let’s just hope that the final season gives us all the closure that we need and then some. Also, can we give a toast to Grant Gustin and Candice Patton for being a wonderful Barry and Iris? This may be the first introduction a lot of people had to these characters and in the end, they did them worthy.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Flash, including what else is set to arrive

What are you most psyched for from The Flash season 9, based on the new trailer?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back around for other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







