Bridgerton season 5 spoilers: Penelope may have smaller role

Work is currently being done on Bridgerton season 5 and while this is exciting, there is something you should know in advance.

In terms of the central narrative, we know that this is going to be largely the love story of Francesca and Michaela. Yet, at the same time, we are aware that some leads from past seasons could turn up here and there. We’ve certainly seen it in the past and it will continue here, as well — albeit with a small caveat.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further reactions and reviews!

Speaking to the Dish Podcast in a new interview per What’s On Netflix, Nicola Coughlan herself noted that “Season five had started filming already, so I won’t be in it very much.” That is in contrast to the last two seasons, where she had a more prominent role. Our feeling is that Penelope will always be important to the world somehow so even when we do not see her on-screen, there is a chance that her impact could still be felt.

In general, we know that Bridgerton has somewhat of a revolving-door feel around it and in a lot of ways, that just makes sense. Consider for a moment here that this is a show with a finite amount of episodes, and it could be overstuffed if you try to put too many into the series at any given point. However, at the same time there is a certain amount of value in at least paying homage to your past. Because of all of this, our general feeling is that making a show like this is a delicate balancing act where you do want to make sure you honor a handful of objectives at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Bridgerton, including some of the latest premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into Bridgerton season 5 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







